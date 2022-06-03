CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.97.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $12.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.68. The company had a trading volume of 140,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,960. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $22,694,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

