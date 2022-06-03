CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.18.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.