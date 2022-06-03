CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $174.02, but opened at $167.00. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $164.59, with a volume of 53,754 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.83.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,394,000 after acquiring an additional 107,037 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of -157.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

