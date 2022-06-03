CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.7-516.8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.90 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $12.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.02. 8,413,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,396. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

