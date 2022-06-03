CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,241,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,604,023 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.02% of CSX worth $4,182,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,038,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

CSX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. 400,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

