CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.43. CTO Realty Growth shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 25,352 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CTO shares. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $398.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth are going to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at $230,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,473 shares of company stock worth $594,985 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

