Cubiex Power Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $3,477.18 and $137.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $819.85 or 0.02746751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00425136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Cubiex Power Coin Trading

