Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 171,387 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 361.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,387 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.