Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 327,295 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,295 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.27% of StoneCo worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in StoneCo by 77,056.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 67,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 67,810 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG grew its holdings in StoneCo by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 563,124 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $4,041,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

