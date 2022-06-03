Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Owens Corning worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 374,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 277,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

