Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $520,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $3,811,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DoorDash by 21.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.