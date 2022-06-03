Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 425.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 798,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after buying an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,297 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

