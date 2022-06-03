Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE AES opened at $22.14 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.