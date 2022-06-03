Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 113,649 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 947,075.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,649 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 82,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

