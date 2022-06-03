Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 122,188 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 104,042 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of FNF opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

