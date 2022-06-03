Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,041 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Planet Fitness Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.