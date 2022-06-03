Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 36,626 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

DTE opened at $132.84 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

