Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lessened by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,814 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.32% of Cummins worth $98,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,797,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $211.64 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

