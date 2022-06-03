CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

