CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Summit Insights reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.16.

CYBR traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $142.77. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.61. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $73,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

