D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 142,042 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,042 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $94,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $248.79 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

