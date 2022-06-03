D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,640 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of Sun Communities worth $70,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares during the period.
In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $167.10 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.51 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.
Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Communities (SUI)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.