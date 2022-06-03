D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 341,109 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310,366 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 341,109 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of Yelp worth $83,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,605 shares of company stock worth $1,922,710 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:YELP opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.67. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Yelp (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.