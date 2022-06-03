D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 499,931 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,884 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.7325 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

