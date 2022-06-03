D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 238.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TJX Companies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

