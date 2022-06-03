D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 6,135 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

