D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.64 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 215.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.