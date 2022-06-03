DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Market Cap of $142.38 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $142.38 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00006746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00566837 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00414418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,889,940 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.