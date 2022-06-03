Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,040,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $2,416,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.86.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

