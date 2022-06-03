Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys 131,996 Shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Iron Spark I were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Spark I by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $9.89 on Friday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is intends to focus on the businesses in the consumer sector. Iron Spark I Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

