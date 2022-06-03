Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,680,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,048,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,525,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Shares of IOACU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

