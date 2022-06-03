Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $4.49 Million in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $15,030,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $15,045,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,489,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,012,000.

CRECU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

