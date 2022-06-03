Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $5.03 Million in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000.

FIACU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

