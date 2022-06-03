Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Fluence Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,129,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,823,000.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.