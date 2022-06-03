Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APXIU opened at $10.02 on Friday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APXIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.