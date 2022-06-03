Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

