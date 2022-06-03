Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $309.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $280.21 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

