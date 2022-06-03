Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 1.45% of Adit EdTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $205,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,146,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADEX opened at $9.80 on Friday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

