Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $1.35 Million Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,586 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 121,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

