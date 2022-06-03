Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,518,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,021,000.

NASDAQ VHNAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

