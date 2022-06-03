Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Trading Down 2.8%

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.27. 14,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 11,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Get Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.