Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

