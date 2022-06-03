Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $630.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.78 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $680.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

