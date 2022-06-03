Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,518,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

