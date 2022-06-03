Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 570

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.33) to GBX 570 ($7.21) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.98) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.09) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.30) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 579.42 ($7.33).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 529.60 ($6.70) on Monday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 329.55 ($4.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 495.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($95,078.44). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.17), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($357,380.97).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

