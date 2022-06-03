Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £115 ($145.50) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($120.19) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £120 ($151.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($139.17) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($151.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £104.75 ($132.52).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £104.42 ($132.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 7,870 ($99.57) and a 52-week high of £110 ($139.17). The company has a market capitalization of £161.79 billion and a PE ratio of -183.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is £103.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,278.58.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

