Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,250

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,467.52.

Shares of BHP opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $104,205,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

