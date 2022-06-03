Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to announce $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. 7,405,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,849,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,799 shares of company stock worth $10,296,683. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

