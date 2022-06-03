Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average of $201.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.