DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Up 2.6%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.98. 1,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 408,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

